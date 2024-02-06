Lawrence “Larry” Lansink, 85, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Father William A. McCarthy officiated. Committal Services followed in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Ida Grove, Iowa, with Military Rites conducted by the McNamara-Moore Post No. 61 of the American Legion of Ida Grove, Iowa.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

Lawrence Bernard “Larry” Lansink, the son of William and Margaret (Kern) Lansink, was born on November 18, 1938, in Ida Grove, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm with his six siblings and attended country school until the 8th grade. He then attended Ida Grove High School graduating with the class of 1957.

After high school, Larry began farming. In 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country as part of the 46th Infantry at Fort Hood, Texas. He was honorably discharged in 1963 and returned to Ida Grove to continue farming for the next 40 years until his retirement in 2003.

On April 18, 1970, Larry was united in marriage to Judy Adler at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City, Iowa. The couple made their home on his family’s farm east of Ida Grove and were blessed with two daughters, Cheryl and Laura. During their years of farming, Larry and Judy were blessed to be able to purchase their family farms, in both Ida Grove and Anthon, Iowa. In August of 2003, their lifelong dream came true when they built their new house in Zobel’s Addition and moved to town.

In their retirement they traveled the United States on various bank trips or with Judy’s twin sister Joan and her husband Lew. He loved visiting the National Parks and Alaska.

Larry was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and of the McNamara-Moore Post No. 61 of the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards with friends and his family, woodworking, and his morning coffee group.

Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He treasured time spent at his grandchildren’s events whether it was a piano recital, dance recital or a baseball game. Larry liked to bake and always had a pan of fresh baked cinnamon rolls and coffee cake ready for his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memories include his daughters Cheryl (Joseph Ramadan) Ham of Chicago, IL and Laura (Keith) Bryan of Coralville, IA; grandchildren Ethan Ham, Elena Ham, Ella Bryan, and Jacob Bryan; brothers Jerry Lansink of Burnsville, MN, David (Peggy) Lansink of Brown Summit, NC and James (Jane) Lansink of Ida Grove, IA; sister Mary Murdocco of Meriden, CT; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Margaret Lansink; his beloved wife Judy Lansink; infant son Michael Lansink; brothers Donald (Darlene) Lansink and William “Billy” Lansink; sister-in-law Diane Lansink; and brothers-in-law Sal Murdocco and Raymond Nollett.