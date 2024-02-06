Andrea Fetterman

Andrea L. Fetterman, 58, of Moville, Iowa died Thursday, January 25, 2024, at her home in Moville.

A Celebration of Life was held Monday, February 5, 2024, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Andrea was born June 13, 1965, in Nova Scotia, Canada the daughter of Conrad and Joan (Nicholson) Marsh. She grew up in Nova Scotia, moving to Sioux City and to Moville shortly thereafter.

She raised her children, and then went to work in 2011 for Martens Family Construction, where she worked for over thirteen years.

In her younger years, Andrea liked softball. In her later years, she enjoyed loom-knitting, World of Warcraft, gardening and planting her flowers, and spending time with her family and her family at work.

Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Fetterman of Moville; three children, Megan Goeden, William Brymer and Jared Fetterman, all of Moville; two grandchildren, Jackson and Syd; mother, Joan Marsh of Nova Scotia; brother, David (Paula) Marsh of Nova Scotia, one other brother, two other sisters, nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.

She is preceded in death by her father, Conrad and a sister, Dana Mearns.