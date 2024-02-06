Anthon City Council Minutes — January 17, 2024

City of Anthon

JANUARY 17, 2024

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on January 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Jonathan Kuhlmann, Paul Lansink, Ross Baldwin, Anthony McFarland, and Amy Buck.

AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

DESIGNATION OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE FOR WIMECA – Motion by Lansink second by Kuhlmann to approve Mayor Petersen with Anita Brandt as alternate – All ayes. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION SETTING SALARY PUBLIC WORKS SUPERINTENDENT – Motion by McFarland second by Baldwin to approve $1 per hour raise to when Mr. Collins passed the Water Treatment License July 13, 2023 and $1 per hour raise when he obtained the Water Distribution License July 23, 2023 and effective with the January 15, 2024 payroll another $1 per hour raise. All ayes. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION SETTING SALARIES – MAINTENANCE, CITY CLERK, LIBRARY – Following discussion motion by McFarland second by Baldwin to raise Joanne Reimert to $17 per hour, Suann Stines to $14 per hour; Maintenance Man Mike Umbach will remain at $24 until he achieves his CDL; City Clerk Brandt $30 per hour; Fill–in Library Helper $11 per hour and Fill-in Office Helper Diane Yockey $11 per hour. All ayes. Motion carried.

2024/2025 BUDGET WORKSHOP – The council worked through the 2024/2025 budget worksheets.

There being no further business the council adjourned upon motion by Lansink second by Kuhlmann to adjourn.

Lisa Petersen, Mayor

ATTEST: Anita Brandt, City Clerk IACMC/MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 8, 2024