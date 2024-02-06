Darren Jorge Fisher, 43, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024 in Dakota City, Nebraska.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with Pastor David Zirpel from Redeemer Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Darren Jorge Fisher was born on August 5, 1980 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Jerry and Lavelle (Henze) Fisher. His early childhood was spent on a dairy farm in Gratiot, Wisconsin. The family moved to Moville, Iowa in 1986. Darren graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1998, and later went to WITCC where he received an associate degree.

Darren worked his way up at Staples, eventually running stores in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Sioux City, Iowa as a General Manager. He eventually moved back to Moville to help care for his parents, Jerry and Lavelle, who had longstanding health issues. After leaving Staples, Darren ran his own private investigation business for a few years. He most recently worked for Tyson Foods in Dakota City, Nebraska as a security guard.

Darren enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved watching sports, especially any Iowa teams, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He had a soft spot for animals and was known for caring for friends and neighbors’ pets over the years. Darren had a dry sense of humor and liked to amuse (and sometimes horrify!) his family. He was a private person, yet those who knew him also knew his deeply loyal and sensitive side.

Darren is survived by his brother, Dan (Kristy) Fisher of Sioux City, IA and sister Stefanie (Phillip) Porter of Arvada, CO. and his nieces and nephews, Jordan, Jenna, Jacob, and Jase Fisher and Avery and Olivia Porter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Lavelle Fisher of Moville, IA.

Cards and memorials can be sent to Dan Fisher at 4800 Southern Hills Drive, Apt 623, Sioux City, IA 51106, or Stefanie Porter at 8413 Gladiola St. Arvada, CO 80005.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of arrangements.