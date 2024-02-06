Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — February 12, 2024

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, February 12, 2024

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

C. Presentation of Proposed School Calendar for 2023-2024 School Year

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes Attachment #1

C. Financial Reports Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills Attachment #3

E. Activity Account Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications Enclosure A1

B. Approval of Spring/Summer 2024 Coaches Enclosure A2

C. FFA Summer Trip Enclosure A3

D. Drivers’ Education 2024 Enclosure A4

E. Bids for Exterior Painting on Bus Barn Enclosure A5

V. Discussion Items

A. High School Handbook and Graduation Requirements

B. MVAO District Purchase Card Policy Proposal

C. 2024-2025 School Year Calendar

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports Enclosure B1

B. Superintendent’s Report Enclosure B2

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Budget Hearing Requests on April 8th and April 22nd, 2024

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

D. Shared Contracts with CO-U

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 11, 2024, 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 8, 2024