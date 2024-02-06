Michael “Mike” Hunwardsen, 58, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Nebraska Medical Center of Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by his family.

Private family services were held at the Anthon Community Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa, followed by Inurnment in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Michael “Mike” Hunwardsen, the son of Dale L. and Rosalie “Rosie” (Clark) Hunwardsen, was born on June 6, 1965, in Sioux City, Iowa. Mike lived in Sioux City until the age of 3 when the family relocated to Anthon, Iowa, where he later began his education in Anthon-Oto.

During his school years Mike participated in football and baseball. He also worked at the Gothier Mink farm located outside of Anthon and Wilson Pack in Cherokee. In 1984, Mike graduated from Anthon-Oto High School and relocated to Sioux City where he raised his two children Erica and Dillon.

While living in Sioux City, Mike was employed with Wilson Trailer and then started his career at Combined Pool and Spa as a Hot Tub Technician. Dedicated to his profession, Mike was forced into retirement after 20 plus years due to health issues.

With a great sense of humor, Mike was the true storyteller of the family. He enjoyed drag racing, motorcycles, fishing, and junkin’ for treasures along with finding a good bargain. He enjoyed cheering for the Packers, knowing random useless knowledge, and he was an old T.V. show and movie buff. He could always be found in his spare time tinkering or fixing a project and was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family. One of Mike’s greatest joys in life besides being a father to Erica and Dillon was the day he earned the name Grandpa/Papa. Mike truly treasured every moment he was able to share with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his father Dale Hunwardsen of Anthon, IA; his children, Erica (Chris) Somsky of Sioux City, IA and Dillon (Heather) Hunwardsen of Pierson, IA; grandchildren: Camden, Kyndall and Cason Somsky, Deliah, Henley, Decorah and Hartley Hunwardsen; brothers David (Pam) Hunwardsen of Kansas City, MO, Kevin Hunwardsen of Anthon, IA; sister Michelle “Shelley” Boggs of Anthon, IA; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother Rosalie “Rosie” Hunwardsen; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother-in-law Jerry Boggs; and niece Sheri Moore.