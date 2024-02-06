Moville City Council Minutes — January 31, 2024

Moville City Council

Budget Meeting

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Mayor Scott Linden called the meeting to order at around 6:30 pm. Roll Call: Calvin Mellies, Bret Hayworth, John Parks, Jared Rapp are present. Paul Malm joins via Zoom. Jared motions to approve last week budget minutes, seconded by Mellies. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver, Joe Barnes and Dave Christensen. No speakers during Open Forum.

Council reviews all 2024-2025 Department Budgets, wages, pool, Community Center, and utilities. No action taken on approval of 2024-25 budgets at this time.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Rapp motioned to adjourn around 7:47 pm and Mellies seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Next Council/Budget meeting is set for February 7, 2024 at 6:30pm.

Michaela Peterson, City Clerk

Scott Linden, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 8, 2024