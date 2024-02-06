Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 23, 2024

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 23, 2024

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on January 23, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each Board member, unless otherwise indicated. The pledge of allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/23/24 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 1/16/2024 Board meeting minutes. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the payroll dated 1/15/2024. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Beelner’s 30.5 Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 33 of Henry Township. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 7/18 of Grant Township on 120th St. and will defer approving this until the Zoning Administrator has reviewed it and a variance and conditional use permit has been granted by the Board of Adjustment.

Tom Rohe, Plymouth County Engineer, went over the FY 2024-25 Secondary Road budget.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to table the budget discussion & salary discussion until the Board meeting on 1/31/24. Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Van Otterloo-nay. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2024-25 budget.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:15 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 8, 2024