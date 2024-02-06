Probate — Robert L. Seitzinger

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT L. SEITZINGER, DECEASED

CASE NO. ESPRO 57158

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Robert L. Seitzinger, Deceased, who died on or about December 15, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on January 24, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Robert L. Seitzinger, deceased, bearing date of April 22, 2022, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Robert L. Seitzinger, Jr., was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: January 25, 2024.

Robert L. Seitzinger, Jr.

5909 Pine View Dr.

Sioux City, IA 51106

Executor of the Estate

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#AT0008409

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication: February 15, 2024

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 15, 2024