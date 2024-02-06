Probate — Thomas J. Clark

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS J. CLARK, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR057159

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Thomas J. Clark, Deceased, who died on or about January 25, 2021.

You are hereby notified that on January 25, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Thomas J. Clark, deceased, bearing date of June 25, 2009, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Stephannie A. Kotalik was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate pay- ment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless other- wise allowed or paid) a claim is there- after forever barred.

Dated 2/1/24

Stephannie A. Kotalik, Executor of Estate

61 Ridgeview Road

Sioux City, IA 51104

Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for Executor

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main St.

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication: February 15, 2024

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 15, 2024