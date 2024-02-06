River Valley Notice of Public Hearing — February 19, 2024

River Valley Community School

SECTION 00 11 14

NOTICE OF HEARING

HEARING: Monday, February 19, 2024

PROJECT: River Valley Community School District Secure Vestibules, Correctionville, IA 51016

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: On February 19, 2024 in the District Board Room at the River Valley High School, 916 Hackberry Street, Correctionville, IA, 51016, at 6:30 pm the River Valley Community School District shall hold a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, proposed form of contract and the estimated cost of said improvements. At said hearing any interested person may appear and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, or estimated cost of said improvements.

Published upon order of the River Valley Community School District, Correctionville, IA.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 8, 2024