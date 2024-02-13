Carrie Stamm, 49, of Moville, Iowa died Monday, February 5, 2024 at her home.

A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave, in Sioux City. Burial was in Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville.

Carrie was born August 13, 1974 in Sioux City, the daughter of Donald and Sandra (Cotton) Zeitler. She married Chris Stamm May 24, 1997.

Over the years, Carrie worked at Jerry’s Pizza, she worked as a Jailer for over 16 years for Woodbury County, Casey’s in Moville and finally at the Woodbury County Library in Moville.

Carrie was a member of Trinity Lutheran church of Moville, Iowa. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to garage sales, reading and scrap booking but, what she loved most was spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Stamm; her three children, Seth (Yahaira Perez) Stamm, Faith Stamm and Natalie Stamm; mother, Sandra Zeitler; four siblings, Troy Trobaugh, Todd Trobaugh, Dana Zeitler and Tina (Charlie) Wickersham.

She is preceded in death by her father and infant daughter, Samantha.