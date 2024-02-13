City of Lawton — Ordinance 2023-01

Public Notice

City of Lawton, IA

Ordinance 2023-01 Summary

The City of Lawton City Council has approved and passed Ordinance 2023-01, an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lawton, Iowa, Chapter 55, Section 55.01 (8) by adding “An owner includes anyone feeding or watering a cat or dog, feral or otherwise. “ to the definition of “Owner” .

This statement is a summary of the ordinance adopted by the City Council on January 10, 2024. Anyone wishing to review the entire ordinance may view a copy at the Lawton City Hall, 315 Ash St., Lawton, IA.

Tricia Jernberg

City Clerk, City of Lawton

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 15, 2024