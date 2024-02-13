Correctionville City Council — February 5, 2024

Correctionville City Council

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting – February 5, 2024

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on February 5, 2024, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Ken Bauer.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Nathan Heilman. Absent: Kourtnee Mammen.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Petty, second by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

BUSINESS: The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2024-25 budget.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:40 PM.

KEN BAUER, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 15, 2024