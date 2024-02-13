| logout
Correctionville City Council — February 5, 2024
Correctionville City Council
Special Correctionville City Council Meeting – February 5, 2024
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on February 5, 2024, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Ken Bauer.
ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Nathan Heilman. Absent: Kourtnee Mammen.
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Petty, second by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.
BUSINESS: The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2024-25 budget.
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:40 PM.
KEN BAUER, Mayor
APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 15, 2024