Jenifer “Jeni” Umbach, 51, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Father Randy L. Schon officiated. Committal Services followed in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

Memorials in honor of Jeni, maybe directed to the family to be used towards a charity at a later date.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Jenifer Dyann Umbach was born on July 16, 1972 in Sioux City, Iowa, Jeni was the daughter of Tom and Janice (Hamann) Umbach. She grew up in Anthon, Iowa, and attended Anthon-Oto Schools, graduating in 1990. After high school, she attended Wayne State College in Wayne, NE, where she studied Exercise Science and was a member of the Wayne State Wildcat Softball Team. That softball team provided Jeni the chance to make lifelong friends and many memories were made traveling to various places within the United States to play a game she loved.

After graduation in December 1994, she relocated to Chicago, IL. This was her second home for over 20 years. It was here she was introduced to people who not only became friends, but became her family. Jeni worked several places in Chicago but a majority of her time in Chicago was spent working at Robert Morris College. It was also where she earned her Master’s Degree in Higher Education Admin-istration. After relocating back to Anthon in 2020, she became the City Clerk of Anthon and later worked for Car-Part.com. In May of 2023, she was able to pass along her love of all things vintage when she became partners with her sisters and niece in opening up Main & Miller Mercantile on Main Street in Anthon, IA.

Jeni was all about family. She was smart. She was beautiful. She would do anything for you. She loved to travel. Ireland was a place she held dear to her heart. Green was her favorite color. She loved her “children” Cam and Sully with her whole heart. These kitties were her pride and joy and they brought her immense happiness. She was competitive. She loved to golf, especially with her family. She loved watching her TV shows and movies. She was creative. She will forever be known as “the baby” and she was definitely the apple of her daddy’s eye, as we all liked to tease her about.

Jeni is survived by her siblings, Randy (Abby) Taylor of St. Paul, MN, Suzi Taylor of Anthon, IA, Tiffany (Bill) Fundermann of Anthon, IA, Tony (Allison) Umbach of Anthon, IA, Lincoln Umbach (special friend, Alison Seuntjens) of Anthon, IA and Mike (Lindsey) Umbach of Anthon, IA; 15 nieces and nephews, Mason, Grant, Shayla, Charlotte, Sutton, Diedrich, Danielle, Jayden, Gavyn, Scates, Keegan, Sydney, Carson, Josie and Brock.

Jeni was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Janice Umbach; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Evelyn Umbach; maternal grandparents Marvin and Roberta Petersen, maternal grandfather Alfred Hamann and sister-in-law, Billie (Wink) Umbach.