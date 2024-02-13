Lawton City Council — January 31, 2024

Lawton City Council Minutes

January 31, 2024

The Lawton city council met in special session at 5:30pm on January 31, 2024, in the council chambers at 315 Ash St. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:28pm. Roll call was answered by Nelson, Otto, Roth, and Saunders. Councilman Heiss joined by phone around 5:35pm and left around 6:25pm. Also in attendance was city clerk Tricia Jernberg and public works director Justin Dunnington.

Budget FY25: Discussion was held on the fiscal year 2024-25 budget. Updated budget worksheets will be brought to the February regular meeting.

With no further business, motion by Otto, second by Saunders to adjourn at 7:30pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 15, 2024