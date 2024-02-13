Marlan Todd

Marlan L. Todd, 74, of Holstein, formerly of Washta passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024 at the Senior Living of Holstein.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein with the Pastor Dan Barnes officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Township Cemetery of Meriden at a later date. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.

Marlan Lee Todd was born March 18, 1949 in Cherokee, Iowa to Albert G. and Lorine (Krager) Todd. He grew up farming on a farm outside of Holstein, Iowa and graduated from Eastwood High School.

Marlan was united in marriage to Doreen Rae Lundquist on April 5, 1975 in Meridan, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Tressa, Travis and Kassidi. He farmed in Ida and Cherokee County for 57 years before moving to the Ridge in Holstein in December 2023.

Marlan attended Quimby Baptist Church of Quimby, Iowa. He enjoyed farming, and gardening and always had a tractor or a piece of machinery to fix. He was a “Case guy” and had a collection of real and model Case tractors. He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren and enjoying parties with the extended family.

He is survived by his wife, Doreen Todd of Holstein, IA; children, Tressa (Adam) Petty of Correctionville, IA, Travis Todd of Washta, IA and Kassidi (Seth) Schwier of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren, Tyler (Riley) Petty of Sioux City, IA, Elise (Taylor) West of Elk Horn, IA Kaylee Petty of Holstein, IA, Sarah and Rilie Schwier of Sioux City, IA, Jackie, Jaycie and Austin Todd of Correctionville, IA. He is also survived by brothers, Allan (Lois) Todd of Holstein, IA, Randy (Sherrie) Todd of Holstein, IA and sister-in-law, Bonnie Todd of Holstein, IA.

Marlan was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lorine and his brother, Lenis Todd.

