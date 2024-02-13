Moville City Council — February 7, 2024

Moville City Council

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Roll Call: Paul Malm, via zoom, John Parks, Bret Hayworth, Jared Rapp, Calvin Mellies all present. Parks motions to approve agenda, seconded by Mellies. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Rapp. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve utility billing trial balance, seconded by Rapp. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to approve at this time. No one wishes to speak at the Open Forum.

Guests present include Chad Thompson, Jerry Sailer, Joe Barnes, Dave Christensen, and Mike Weaver.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update for the month of January. He noted there was only one incident on a really cold day last month. Also, update on training on ice rescue and tactics and monthly truck checks went well. Two new members will begin FF1 blended classes while 4 original members completed FF2 classes.

Police Chief Joe Barnes gave update on Police Department. He noted there were 28 calls, 10 traffic warnings, 11 citations and 1 hit and run incident and several motor assists in January. They participated in a K9 Demonstration and drug sniff at Woodbury Central School as a continued success to keep it a Drug-Free environment. Two officers completed virtual training plus search and rescue training that went well. Chief Barnes noted the rise in mental health due to the cold winter temps and their ability to use MCAT (Mobile Crisis Assessment Team) on site via cell phone. The Chief Barnes explains that they can’t commit 100% of their hours to Woodbury Central but will always be on high alert during school hours. Councilman Mellies complimented their presence at our local school and haven’t gone unnoticed.

Building Inspector Christensen gives an overview of the towns he has been working with and details of revenue over the month of January. He discovered 4 nuisance issues and sent 2 letters to residents. We have a 28E agreement with the town of Cushing. Christensen is preparing some rework on our Vacant and Abandoned Building ordinance and will introduce it at the next council meeting. Christensen attended a Planning and Zoning Committee meeting on February 6th and has scheduled a nuisance subcommittee meeting with two of our council members.

The council tabled discussion and taking action on amending ordinance section 5.07.01 Low Density Residential to provide the maximum number of feet of area for lots.

Hayworth made a motion to approve replacing the city lights with LED lights through Project Scope, ROI Energy, LLC, seconded by Mellies. Ayes, motion carries.

Hayworth motioned to approve updating rental fees and deposits on our Community Center, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Hayworth makes a motion to approve updating rental fees and adding a deposit for the Moville Fire Station, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Mellies motioned to approve updating the rental fee and adding a deposit for City Hall meeting room, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Hayworth motioned to approve updating the rental fee and adding a deposit for Main Street Pavilion/park, seconded by Mellies. Ayes, motion carries.

Hayworth motioned to approve updating the rental fee and adding a deposit for Memorial Park, seconded by Rapp. Ayes, motion carries.

Hayworth motioned to approve updating the daily Haskell Pool entry price per age limits, seconded by Mellies. Ayes, motion carries.

Hayworth motioned to approve updating public and private swimming lesson costs at Haskell Pool, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

The council tabled adding any new members to the Board of Adjustments.

Hayworth makes a motion on resolution 2024-8 to set a public hearing date of April 3, 2024 at 5:30pm regarding property tax dollars to certify for levy, seconded by Rapp. Ayes, motion carries.

Mike Weaver and council went over 2024-2025 budget and the council agreed to the existing budget numbers and will approve the budget at the next council meeting.

Mayor and Council concerns were discussed. Next council meeting is set for Wednesday, February 21st, at 6:30pm.

With no further business Rapp motions to adjourn at 8:25pm, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Michaela Peterson, City Clerk

Scott Linden, Mayor

