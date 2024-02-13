Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes January 30, 2024

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 30, 2024

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on January 30, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. The pledge of allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/30/24 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 1/23/2024 Board meeting minutes. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll dated 1/31/2024. Motion Carried.

Steven Chapman was introduced as the new combined part time Zoning Administrator/Sanitarian who began in December 2023 with the retirement of the Noel Ahmann and Alan Lucken.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Precinct Election Officials Pay Resolution 01302024-1.

Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors proposed a 3.5% wage increase to the Secondary Road bargaining unit for FY 2024-25.

Rebecca Socknat, Plymouth County EMA Director, was present to review the FY 2024-25 EMA budget and is seeking $120,698 from the County general fund.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Riediger Second Addition, in Section 11 of Hungerford Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 7/18 Grant Township on 120th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a rental agreement for Chatsworth Pit. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to reduce the Compensation Board FY 2024-25 salary recommendation of a 4% increase for the Treasurer, Recorder, Sheriff and Attorney to approve a 3.75% salary increase and to reduce the Auditor’s recommendation by the Compensation Board of a 4% increase and $4,500 additionally to a 3.75% increase and a $4,218.75 additional amount and reduce the Board of Supervisors’ salary recommendation of an increase of 3% to a 2.75% increase for FY 2024-25. All votes aye; except Van Otterloo-nay Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a Resolution #013024-2 which designates the County Auditor as the Plymouth County Budget Director for the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors and supports the Auditor receiving additional pay of $4,218.75 beginning in FY 2024-25. That compensation will be included in the Auditor’s total salary in the future with the reimbursement to the Auditor’s budget annually from the Board of Supervisors’ budget. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to set the FY 2024-25 salary increase to a 5% increase for the IT Director and IT Technician and to approve a salary or wage increase of 3.75% in FY 2024-25 for all county employees and department heads who are not elected officials or their deputies and who are not in the Secondary Road bargaining unit. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2024-25 budget and will continue discussion at the next week’s board meeting.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:15 am

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 15, 2024