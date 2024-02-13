Probate — Arlene D. McDermott

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ARLENE D. MCDERMOTT, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR020428

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of ARLENE D. MCDERMOTT, Deceased, who died on or about December 26, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on February 4, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Arlene D. McDermott, deceased, bearing date of April 8, 1995 and the First Codicil to Last Will and Testament of Arlene D. McDermott, dated October 16, 2017, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michael McDermott and Marcene Kreber have been appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated February 4, 2024.

/S/ Michael McDermott

Michael McDermott, Executor of Estate

PO Box 92

Granville, IA 51022

/S/ Marcene Kreber

Marcene Kreber, Executor of Estate

5131 480th Street

Paullina, IA 51046

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814

Attorney for Executors

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street, PO Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication: February 22, 2024

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024