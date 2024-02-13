Probate — Betty E. Fitch
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY E. FITCH, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR057167
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Betty E. Fitch, Deceased, who died on or about December 22, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on February 2, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of the deceased dated April 3, 2019 and First Codicil to Last Will and Testament dated April 3, 2023, were admitted to probate in the above named court and that Randy G. Fitch and Zoann D. Fitch Smith were appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: February 5, 2024
/s/ Randy G. Fitch
Randy G. Fitch, Executor of the Estate
507 Valley Drive
Hinton, IA 51024
/s/ Zoann D. Fitch Smith
Zoann D. Fitch Smith, Executor of the Estate
4161 150th Street
Correctionville, IA 51016
/s/ Chad Thompson
Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809
Attorney for the Executors
Thompson Law Office, LLP
P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication: February 22, 2024
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Thursday, February 22, 2024