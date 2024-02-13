Probate — Betty E. Fitch

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY E. FITCH, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR057167

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Betty E. Fitch, Deceased, who died on or about December 22, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on February 2, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of the deceased dated April 3, 2019 and First Codicil to Last Will and Testament dated April 3, 2023, were admitted to probate in the above named court and that Randy G. Fitch and Zoann D. Fitch Smith were appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: February 5, 2024

/s/ Randy G. Fitch

Randy G. Fitch, Executor of the Estate

507 Valley Drive

Hinton, IA 51024

/s/ Zoann D. Fitch Smith

Zoann D. Fitch Smith, Executor of the Estate

4161 150th Street

Correctionville, IA 51016

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for the Executors

Thompson Law Office, LLP

P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication: February 22, 2024

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024