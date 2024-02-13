Ralph Diamond

Ralph C. Diamond, 98, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Anthon Community Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay Minister Shirley Nelson will officiate. Inurnment will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa, with Military Rites conducted by the McNiff Post No. 398 of the American Legion of Anthon, Iowa.

A Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Anthon Community Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa.

Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Ralph Calvin Diamond, the son of Frank and Lenore (Healess) Diamond was born on March 29, 1925, in Miller Township between Anthon and Oto, Iowa, in Woodbury County.

In 1930, the Diamond family moved into the town of Anthon. Ralph loved to reminisce about growing up in Anthon during the Great Depression. He also enjoyed sharing his stories and memories of the town he called home. Ralph was a lifelong resident of the Anthon community with the exception of his time serving his country in the military. Ralph was drafted into the United States Army during WW II and saw combat in the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

After being honorably discharged from the service, Ralph returned home and started working for Groat Implement (Anthon’s John Deere dealership) and for the next 40 plus years worked behind the parts counter as the local implement “partsman” a job he truly loved.

Ralph and Delores (Kollbaum) were united in marriage on September 4, 1949, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon. They made their forever home in Anthon where they raised their three children. Ralph truly was an Anthon man. He served on the town council, volunteer fire squad, active member of the Anthon Methodist Church, and a member of the Anthon Legion McNiff Post #389 for over 77 plus years, where he served in various positions.

A devoted citizen of Anthon, Ralph enjoyed helping in the community. Ralph and Delores were often seen volunteering at numerous community events. An avid sportsman, Ralph played baseball and basketball in high school and in his early years as an adult he coached the Anthon American Legion Baseball team. He could always be found on the sidelines supporting his children and later his grandchildren at their sporting events.

Ralph could always be found at local card game playing Euchre or Cribbage and would never pass up the opportunity to play cards.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Susan (Steve) Wilson of Anthon, IA and son Rick (Lori) Diamond of Moville, IA; eight grandchildren: Jeff (Carmen) Wilson, Stacey (Cary) Bahrke, Stephanie (TJ) Klaschen, Jennifer (Randy) Lindberg, Ryan (Sarah) Diamond, Lindsey (John) Strait, Anthony (Tracie) Diamond, and Joe Diamond; 16 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Delores Diamond; son Stephen Diamond; grandson Lee Wilson; parents Frank and Lenore Diamond; brothers Franklin “Bud” Diamond and Don Diamond; sisters Roxie Slater, Dorothy Chinn, and Marilyn Reed.