Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — January 23, 2024
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date Range: 01/23/2024 – 01/23/2024
Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Stihl air filter & blower 38.84
Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH031852 2,000.00
AT&T Mobility 103362 Acct#287319881880/Air 330.16
Cellebrite Inc. 103509 Contractual Services 6,100.00
Centurylink 911 Circuits 111.77
Christian Home Assn 65495 Shelter1,446.15
CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Lab/MRO Fee 45.00
CNOS 103263 TC FFD 100.00
Cole Papers Inc 500417 0005 – Floor mats 5,130.35
Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 8,879.38
CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 25.65
Danbury Review 62875 Board of Supervisors 20.00
Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,476.56
Electronic Engineer 75647 Fire Station Alerting 1,409.04
Eudoros, Inc. Training 2,500.00
Gill Hauling Inc 500533 DH Garbage Service 3134 297.28
Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmark Maint. Fee 13.88
Hisey, Randy S. 110300 MHMH028449 63.00
Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,974.07
Iowa Communities Assurance Liability Insurance 423,525.00
Iowa Emergency Management 447 IEMA Membership 350.00
Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Clothing allowance 139.90
Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07
Mail House 148553 W/E 12/23/2023 Mail 130.76
Menards 199721 Household Supplies 281.79
Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transport 1,752.00
Moeller, John 102853 JVJV027992, JVJV02799 396.00
National Academies 98469 Jacqueline Bata recert 55.00
Northwest Environme 99508 LEC Cleanup 330.00
One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 244.81
Pathology Medical S 1859 Autopsy Fees 5,219.51
Patrol PC 105567 Radio and Related 1,124.00
Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 48.91
Security National Bank 208797 Office & School Regist 2,650.09
Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search – Public 100.00
Sherwin Williams 210963 9103 – Paint 39.74
Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 66,464.87
Sioux County Auditor 102742 Medical Examiner Reim 375.00
Siouxland Lock & Key Keys 20.00
Siouxland Philanthropy 500150 2024 annual membership 175.00
Stanley Law Firm, L 500901 MHMH031656 352.35
Steig***, Craig 105096 910X – Mileage 26.80
Summit Food Service 500010 Food10,893.32
Tristar Risk Manage 105839 TPA Liability Annual 13,770.27
Verizon Wireless 98927 JN24 phone charges: verizon 4,692.65
Visual Edge IT, Inc 104794 Ricoh Lease 42.45
Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 December 2023 Medical 287,221.15
Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease #7 132.25
Western Iowa Tech 248200 Jan. 2024 Rent 4,946.64
Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Tower utilities 1,327.03
Grand Total: 863,043.49
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 15, 2024