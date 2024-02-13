 Skip to content

Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — January 23, 2024

| |

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date Range: 01/23/2024 – 01/23/2024

Amazon Capital Serv 500176  Stihl air filter & blower 38.84

Associates For Psych 101002  MHMH031852 2,000.00

AT&T Mobility  103362  Acct#287319881880/Air 330.16

Cellebrite Inc.  103509  Contractual Services 6,100.00

Centurylink  911 Circuits 111.77

Christian Home Assn 65495  Shelter1,446.15

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574  Lab/MRO Fee 45.00

CNOS  103263  TC FFD 100.00

Cole Papers Inc  500417  0005 – Floor mats 5,130.35

Community Action Agency 99895  General Relief 8,879.38

CTS Languagelink  105242  Professional Services 25.65

Danbury Review  62875  Board of Supervisors 20.00

Delta Dental of Iowa  962  Weekly Dental Wire 3,476.56

Electronic Engineer 75647  Fire Station Alerting 1,409.04

Eudoros, Inc.  Training 2,500.00

Gill Hauling Inc  500533  DH Garbage Service 3134 297.28

Gordon Flesch Company 500181  Lexmark Maint. Fee 13.88

Hisey, Randy S.  110300  MHMH028449 63.00

Innovative Benefit  105492  Weekly Flex Benefits 3,974.07

Iowa Communities Assurance   Liability Insurance 423,525.00

Iowa Emergency Management 447  IEMA Membership 350.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600  Clothing allowance 139.90

Jimenez***, Candela 1104  Work Comp 255.07

Mail House  148553  W/E 12/23/2023 Mail 130.76

Menards  199721  Household Supplies 281.79

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000  ME Transport 1,752.00

Moeller, John  102853  JVJV027992, JVJV02799 396.00

National Academies  98469  Jacqueline Bata recert 55.00

Northwest Environme 99508  LEC Cleanup 330.00

One Office Solution 104853  Office Supplies 244.81

Pathology Medical S 1859  Autopsy Fees 5,219.51

Patrol PC  105567  Radio and Related 1,124.00

Priestley***, Dan  105695  Mileage Reimbursement 48.91

Security National Bank 208797  Office & School Regist 2,650.09

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400  Lien Search – Public 100.00

Sherwin Williams  210963  9103 – Paint 39.74

Sioux City Treas (4 213400)  Comm Center 66,464.87

Sioux County Auditor 102742  Medical Examiner Reim 375.00

Siouxland Lock & Key  Keys 20.00

Siouxland Philanthropy 500150  2024 annual membership 175.00

Stanley Law Firm, L 500901  MHMH031656 352.35

Steig***, Craig  105096  910X – Mileage 26.80

Summit Food Service 500010  Food10,893.32

Tristar Risk Manage 105839  TPA Liability Annual 13,770.27

Verizon Wireless  98927  JN24 phone charges: verizon 4,692.65

Visual Edge IT, Inc 104794  Ricoh Lease 42.45

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503  December 2023 Medical 287,221.15

Wells Fargo Financial 500191  Ricoh Lease #7 132.25

Western Iowa Tech  248200  Jan. 2024 Rent 4,946.64

Woodbury Cnty Rec  254200  Tower utilities 1,327.03

Grand Total: 863,043.49

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 15, 2024

 

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment