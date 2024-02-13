Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — January 23, 2024

JANUARY 23, 2024

FOURTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Nelson, Ung, Bittinger II, Radig, and Taylor. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget & Finance Director, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Humar Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services Courthouse budget with a reduction of $4,342 in payroll budget lines. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to receive the Building Services LEC budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services Trosper/Hoyt budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Building Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Building Services Anthon Courthouse budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services Prairie Hill Facility budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Building Services District Health Building budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Building Services Tri-View Facility budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to receive the Building Services New LEC Facility budget with a $25,000.00 reduction on building repair & maintenance. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Human Resources budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the Sheriff Uniform Patrol budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to receive the Sheriff Highway Safety Grant budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to receive the Sheriff Investigations budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Drug Task Force – Federal Reimbursement budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Nelson second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Crime Prevention budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to approve the agenda for January 23, 2024. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of January 16, 2024 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,193,281.39. Copy filed.

To approve to cancel the February 6, 2024 board meeting.

To approve the separation of Robert Clausen, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 1-14-24. Retirement.; the separation of James Hansen, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 1-16-24. Resignation.; the transfer of John Bainbridge, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 1-22-24, $27.76/hour, 1%=$.30/hour. Position Transfer from Equipment Operator to Motor Grader Operator.; the separation of Isaiah Walker, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 1-30-24. Resignation.; and the reclassification of Madison Nemitz, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 02-05-24, $26.94/hour, 17%=$3.91/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 3 to Grade 1/Step 4. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept. AFSCME: $75,270-$126,597/year.; Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.97/hour.; and Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $26.93/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Robert Clausen to remain on County Health and Dental insurances. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to award the bid for project #FM-CO97(149)–55-97 and to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution bid award and designation and authorization of County Engineer to electronic signature of contract and bond. Carried 5-0.

BID AWARD AND

DESIGNATION AND

AUTHORIZATION OF COUNTY

ENGINEER FOR ELECTRONIC

SIGNATURE OF CONTRACT

AND BOND

RESOLUTION #13,693

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors has received bids for the project captioned herein, and,

WHEREAS, the board has considered the bids and concurs with the Iowa DOT and the County Engineer’s recommendation to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder, and:

WHEREAS, time is of the essence in locking in material prices in a rapidly changing cost environment currently being experienced by contractors and road agencies across the state, the Board is directing the County Engineer to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the following project upon presentation of completed documents meeting contract requirements for the following project:

FM-CO97(149)—55-97

PCC Paving, County route D50/250th Street

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby awards the bid and directs the County Engineer is directed to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the above captioned project upon presentation of final contract documents.

Passed and approved this 23rd day of January, 2024.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the certificate of completion of project PCC Patching 2023 with Ten Point Construction for $59,250.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board Discussed medical examiner services for Woodbury County with Mark Bethel from Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve to combine Clerk II and Clerk III job description to replace current Finance Clerk III description. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to deauthorize Finance Clerk II position. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to authorize an additional Finance Clerk III for a total of 2 authorized. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to authorize to hire Finance Clerk III. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve recommended salaries of percentage deputies. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive a document from Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz related to the new LEC facility budget. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed the creation of a maintenance fund for the historic Woodbury County Courthouse. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to delay the public hearing for the Salix Drainage District from March 19, 2024 to April 16, 2024. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Updates on Law Enforcement Center project from Mark Nelson, Board of Supervisors.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to receive LEC authority update letter. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard. There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Correctional Facility – LEC budget with an increase of $29,185.00 in payroll budget lines. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Administration budget with an increase of $14,750.00 in payroll lines. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to receive the Sheriff Civil Division budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Sheriff Courthouse Security budget with an increase of $4,074.00 in payroll budget lines. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff New LEC Security budget with a decrease of 28,664.00 in payroll budget lines. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to receive the Sheriff Courtroom Security & Transport budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive Sheriff Commissary budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Sheriff Prisoner Room & Board budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Uniform Patrol budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Forfeiture budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Bittinger second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Dare Donations budget as submitted.

Bittinger revised the motion to transfer the Dare Fund balance the Sheriff’s Restricted Donations Fund second by Taylor. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the District Health budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Board of Supervisors CF Rebates & Miscellaneous Refunds budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Board of Supervisors Communication Center budget with an increase of $936.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Board of Supervisors Expense budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Board of Supervisors Administration with an increase of $2,000. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to receive the Board of Supervisors Public Bidder budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to receive the Board of Supervisors Mail Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Board of Supervisors District Court Operations budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Board of Supervisors Court Appointed Juvenile Attorneys budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Board of Supervisors Risk Management Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Jason Yockey addressed the Board regarding Water & Soil Conservation.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to receive the Board of Supervisors Soil Conservation – Currently Funded thru L.O.S.T. budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Bittinger second by Ung to receive the Board of Supervisors Solid Waste Landfill budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Board of Supervisors Township Officers budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Board of Supervisors Tax Increment Fund budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Board of Supervisors Wage Plan Adjustments as budgeted in a 3% increase. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve to reduce General Basic cash reserves by $200,000 (unbudgeted Federal prisoner care in FY24) and transfer that amount to the General Supplemental levy for FY25 to reduce the property tax burden. Carried 5-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 30, 2024.Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 15, 2024