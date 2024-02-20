Page 2 — What’s Cooking, WC Speech Photos By Editor | February 20, 2024 | 0 French Onion Soup is “What’s Cooking?” this week with Pam Clark. Read that column and see photos from Woodbury Central’s All-State speech qualifiers, both on page 2. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 7 — Sewed-In Retreat February 13, 2024 | No Comments » Pages 13 & 14 — Local Wrestlers Advance to State February 13, 2024 | No Comments » Page One — Correctionville Consignment Shop; Doug Glackin Award February 13, 2024 | No Comments » Pages 1, 8 & 9 — School News February 13, 2024 | No Comments »