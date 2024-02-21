Richard (Dick) Schroeder was born on December 17, 1940, to Herman and Bernadine (Rolfes) Schroeder in Kingsley, Iowa. He passed away on February 13, 2024, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Dick attended country school in rural Kingsley and graduated from Kingsley High School in 1959. He moved to Colorado and later joined the Navy where he served as a navigator. He was honorably discharged in 1962 and returned to Colorado where he worked for the telephone company in construction. In 1984, he married Marilyn Sander Lytle.

Dick enjoyed various mechanical hobbies that often-included competitions. From racing boats to tractor pulls, or tractor restorations, he was always on the top of his game. He was skilled at finding the most efficient way to do any task, even if it required a rebuild or a new component. He was a very innovative thinker and would often share suggestions with anyone. He enjoyed time working in his shops and working on his farm in Oklahoma.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sisters, Jo Ann Doering and Marge (Pat) Bennett, sister-in-law, Judy Schroeder, and many nieces and nephews and their families, with whom he maintained a close relationship. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Jim (Elaine) Sander, Bob (Jan) Sander, Fred (Rebecca) Sander and sister-in-law Holly (Gary) Gaylord. He cherished many friends and their families as well.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings, Bernice Schroeder in infancy, Rita (Walter) Idlewine, Arthur Schroeder, Helen (Robert) Hagan, and Shirley (Greg) Kass.