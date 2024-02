LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Kingsley shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the tanker on the internet and taking the highest bid.

The Hearing will be held March 4, 2024 at the Kingsley City Hall, City of Kingsley at 7:00 P.M.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann City Clerk