William Louis Harrison, 83, of Lawton, IA, passed away February 19, 2024.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

William was born on April 27, 1940 in Lawton, IA to William and Emma (Wolf) Harrison. He grew up on a farm with his family and graduated from Lawton High School. He was united in marriage to Ruth Stevenson on June 28, 1970 in Rockwell City, IA. William worked as a supervisor for Sioux Tools for many years before retiring. He was a long time member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Ruth Harrison; 1 brother and 1 sister; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters.