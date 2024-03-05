 Skip to content

Ray Cole in Iowa Business Hall of Fame, Beau Goodwin to play in All-Star Game

| |

K-P/RV standout Beau Goodwin has been chosen to play in the IBCA All-Star game, and Kingsley native Ray Cole has been inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame. See those stories on pages 7 & 13 of The Record.

Posted in Uncategorized

Leave a Comment