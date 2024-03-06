Gary G. Adkins, age 78, of Oto, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

Harley “Gary” Adkins, the 9th child born to Orvel Lee and Lola Ella (Peterson) Adkins, was born on October 3, 1945, in Omaha, NE. Gary grew up in his younger years around the Plattsmouth, NE, area before relocating to Oto, IA. He received his education in the Anthon Community School District.

Gary began working for Westendorf Manufacturing in Smithland, IA, as a welder and maintenance man. Later he started his career in carpentry working with his brother Wayne at Adkins Home Improvement in Hornick, Iowa. Gary branched out on his own and partnered with his brother-in-law Tom Umbach. Together they operated AD-UM Construction which later became Gary Adkins & Sons Construction.

In January of 1965, Gary married the love of his life Janice Elaine Umbach in the Little Chapel in Anthon, IA. The couple made their forever home in Oto, were they raised their two sons Gene and Tim.

In his spare time, Gary enjoyed bowling, tinkering, playing cards, casino runs, and annual trips to Las Vegas with Janice. Gary always had a special place in his heart for his family. He will be truly missed for his gifted carpentry and easy going ways.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years Janice Adkins of Oto, IA; sons Gene (Connie) Adkins of Pierson, IA and Tim Adkins of Anthon, IA; grandchildren: Kyle Adkins, Alicia Adkins, Rebecca Jaacks, Rachel Adkins, and Ashley Schmidt; eleven great grandchildren; brothers William “Bill” (Linda) Adkins of Sloan, IA; brother-in-law Ed (Christa) Umbach of California; sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Steve) Horton of Sioux City, IA, Shelia (Paul) Lansink of Anthon, IA, and Becky (Todd) Verschoor of Anthon, IA; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Orvel and Lola Adkins; seven siblings: Bud, Gerald, Wayne, Jean, Geraldine, Dorothy and Lucille; in-laws Marvin “Pork” and Evelyn (White) Umbach; brother-in-law Tom (Janice) Umbach; and sisters-in-law Carla Handke and Diane (Wayne) Fundermann; and many nieces and nephews.