Beverly Riordan, 92 of Pierson, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, February 29, 2024 at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, IA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2024 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. A committal service will be 1:00 p.m. at Good Hope Cemetery, rural Correctionville, IA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday with the family present at the funeral home.

Beverly was born on May 16th, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa. Her parents were Charles and Cecile Bornschein. Beverly graduated from Central High School in Sioux City and then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Upon graduation from the two years teacher’s course, she taught second and fifth grades in Marcus, Iowa for four years.

On May 29th, 1955, she married Donald (Donnie) Riordan. They made their home on the Riordan farm near Pierson, Iowa. After their marriage, Bev taught second grade in Pierson for one year and then “retired”. Retirement lasted only seven years. After they were blessed with three children, Beverly returned to Kingsley-Pierson school to teach kindergarten. She also attended night school and summer school for 10 years to complete her education. She graduated from Moringside College with a Bachelor of Science Degree Cum Laude. Beverly taught for a total of 34 years.

Bev worshipped Almighty God and proclaimed Jesus as Lord and Savior. She was a 60+ year member of Pierson Methodist church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, attended Bible Study, and held various positions on the Administrative Board.

Her beloved husband, Donnie passed away in 2011. She is survived by her son Douglas (Lynne), daughter Karyl Schoonover, son David (Kimberly), five grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Beverly was precede in death by her husband, mother-in-law, son-in-law (Bill Schoonover), parents, sister, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.