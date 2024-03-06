Calvin Tyer

Calvin E. Tyer, 83, of Kingsley, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Kingsley Specialty Care of Kingsley.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Rock Branch United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Chaplain Janell Norton and Pastor Eboni Sayonkon officiating. Burial was in Fairfield Cemetery of Correctionville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Calvin E. Tyer was born July 27, 1940 in Omaha, Nebraska to Earl and Emma (Hansen) Tyer. He graduated from North Omaha High School then went on to Southern Nazarene University and the University of Nebraska.

He was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Oehlerking on February 26, 1966 in LeMars, Iowa. They made their home in rural Kingsley where they raised their two sons, Robert and Scott.

Calvin worked as the district manager for Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. for 26 years then owned his own business, Tyer Service Centre Inc. for ten years. He was a member of the Nazarene Church of Omaha and the Rock Branch Methodist Church. He belonged to the Elks Club, Woodbury County REC, was a leader for the Arlington Future Farmers 4-H Club, and served on the Woodbury County Fair Board and the Woodbury County Extension Board. Calvin enjoyed collecting toy tractors, hunting and fishing, farming, woodworking and telling jokes. He loved following the University of Nebraska football team.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tyer; sons, Robert (Cindy) Tyer and Scott (Kristie) Tyer; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma (Paul) Linnell and Nonie (Leonard) Lund; and a great fishing buddy, Marvin Pansegrau.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Earl and two brothers, William and Richard Tyer.

