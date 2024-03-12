Monty “Sis” Putzier, 77, of Correctionville, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at her home of rural Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon with the Rev. Marty Davis officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Monty “Sis” (Bainbridge) Putzier was born April 1, 1946 in Anthon, Iowa, the daughter of Owen and Geraldine (Davis) Bainbridge. She was raised in Anthon where she also attended school. Sis married the love of her life Freddie “Fritz” Putzier on July 27, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Anthon where they were both baptized and confirmed.

During the first couple of years of marriage they lived and traveled around for Fritz’s job in road and bridge construction. During this time Sis got to spend time and make wonderful memories with her aunt Nancy. Afterwards, Sis and Fritz made their home in the Anthon area where they raised pigs. She worked also as a waitress and bartender in the local area, and most recently was a cashier at Anthon Mini Mart from 2007 until December of 2021 when she retired. She had many dogs over the years but Rex, Apollo and Jake were very dear to her heart.

Over the years, Sis spent her time keeping up with Fritz and going wherever he did. She enjoyed having many adventures and making memories with Boots and raising their children together. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, and their family, having family dinners, playing cards and being outdoors. Sis enjoyed, and was very good at painting and drawing. She also enjoyed canning, knitting, crafting and going to WinnaVegas.

Sis is survived by her grandsons and their families, Zach (Cheyenne) Putzier and her son Wyatt Huffman of Correction-ville, IA and David (Riley) Putzier and their children, Owen, Troy and Kade of Oto, IA; sister, Brenda (Mike) Snyder of Schaller, IA; sister-in-law and best friend, Boots Goodman of Battle Creek, IA; sister-in-law, Evelyn Livermore Fisher of Valentine, NE; aunt, Nancy Bainbridge of Ida Grove, IA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.

Sis was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie “Fritz” Putzier; infant son, Freddie Jr; son, Troy Putzier; parents; parents-in-law; and brother Larry.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com