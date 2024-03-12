Leave a Comment

Jeremy Patrick Doucette, 46, of Moville, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 12, 2024, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A celebration of life will be 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 17, 2024, at the Moville Community Center, 815 Main Street, Moville, Iowa, 51039. Arrangements are under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa, Iowa.

Jeremy Patrick was born March 17, 1977, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jeremy was born and raised in Las Vegas, he attended Cheyenne High School and graduated with the class of 1996.

Jeremy met Courtney Scott, the love of his life in high school. The two were united in marriage on December 31, 1998, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a carpenter for the past twenty-seven years. He was a member of the Carpenters Union in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sioux City, Iowa, for many years. Jeremy was passionate about all the jobs he completed over the years. He enjoyed giving insight and knowledge to others that he had worked with.

Jeremy enjoyed working out, watching movies, being outdoors, renovations, and building or creating different things. He liked to go mountaineering with his brothers. Jeremy summited Mt. Rainier, Mt. Shasta, and Mt. Hood on past expeditions.

He was a volunteer fire fighter in Moville, Iowa.

Jeremy was a family man. He loved his two sons and watching them conquer their dreams. Jeremy loved spending his time with his wife and sons. He always helped others that were struggling and had a desire to always give back.

Survivors include his wife, Courtney Doucette of Moville, Iowa; two sons, Hunter Doucette of Moville, Iowa, and Xander Doucette of Moville, Iowa; mother, Carol (Bill) Pritchard; brothers, Justin Doucette of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Troy (Jacky) Goudge; mother-in-law, Anna Scott of Las Vegas, Nevada; father-in-law, Gene Scott, Jr., of Campo, California; sisters-in-law, Amanda (Thomas) Billot of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Lisa Provost of Arlington, Texas; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that are family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hans and Lavone Witzel; and father-in-law, Harvey McGlothlin.

