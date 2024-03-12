Larry Aakhus, 81, of Lawton, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, IA.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Community Presbyterian Church of Lawton with Pastor Ken Meissner officiating. Burial was at Banner Township Cemetery of Lawton. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry L. Aakhus was born January 27, 1943 in Spencer, Iowa to Melvin Conrad and Vivian Florence (Johnson) Aakhus. He was raised in Everly, Iowa and attended Everly High School then joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years as a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Ranger.

Upon his return to Everly, Larry was united in marriage to Linda Lee Mori on October 2, 1965. He began working as an asbestos worker. They made their home in Lawton, Iowa in 1969, where their three children were born and raised.

Larry started an insulation business, A & G Insulation with his friend, Malcom Gibson. He was a lifelong member of Local 57 Heat and Frost Insulators Union. He served as a a union representative for 14 years and held various offices. Larry also started a construction business with his friend, Steve Sabasta and enjoyed running his antique shop in Lawton with his friend, Bob Gerking. Larry was a lifelong member of the Red Wing Collectors Society.

In his free time Larry enjoyed collecting antiques, stoneware and pottery. He was a member of the Lawton Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon.

Larry is survived by his wife, Linda of Lawton, IA; children, Wendi (Steve) King of Lawton, IA, Christopher Aakhus of Jefferson, SD, Ann Marie Aakhus-Force of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren, Megan King, Clayton (Katie) King, Taylor King, Dylan Aakhus, Bailey (Derek) Frahm, Liliana Perrin-Aakhus, Jaxn Force and Lane Pierce Force. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Nellis of Sutherland, IA, Doug (Kathy)Aakhus of Fountain Hills, AZ, Myrna (Bruce) Yeager of St. Paul, MN, Dean (Linda) Aakhus of Milford, IA and Holly Baysinger of Chaska, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marline Brookfield and Carol Lowe. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com