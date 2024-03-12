Carolyn Jacobsen

Carolyn (Parker) Jacobsen of Moville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2024, at the age of 75.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 10:30 AM at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with visitation one hour prior.

Carolyn was born on August 24, 1948, to Vincent and Vernette (Gesaman) Parker in Sioux City, Iowa. After Carolyn graduated from Climbing Hill High School, she followed various career paths.

In 1971, Carolyn wed Jerry Diamond. Together, they had two daughters: Karrissa and Tiffany. In 1981, Carolyn wed Chris Jacobsen. Together they had two daughters: Jennifer and Cassie.

Carolyn filled her time with gardening, canning, cooking, and baking. She also often volunteered to be “room mother” for many of her daughters’ classes when they were younger. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and many others who came to call her “mom” or “grandma.”

She is survived by her daughters and their families; her brother, Dan (Janet) Parker of Sioux Falls; sisters, Kris (Mike) Hayes of Sioux City and Pam (Scott Knutson) Oliver of McCook Lake; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; son-in-law, Justin King; sister-in-law, Kay Parker; grandson, Kyle Jensen; nephew, Shane Parker; friend, Helen Cross; and special pets, Stanley and Snickers.