Helen Maxwell

Helen L. Maxwell, age 94, of Moville, passed away on Tuesday, March 05, 2024 at her home of Moville.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church of Moville with the Rev. Dr. Eric Z Sayonkon officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to United Methodist Church of Moville, Moville Medical Clinic Fund, Moville Women’s Club or Moville Historical Society to help our community.

Helen Louise Logan was born in Sioux City, Iowa in 1929. She graduated from high school in Moville, Iowa. She received her Child Development BS degree in 1951 from Iowa State College, now Iowa State University. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi for 75 years. Helen met her soul mate, Earl Edward Maxwell in Ames, lowa while both were attending college. Earl was from Galesburg, Illinois and received his DVM degree from lowa State College in 1949. Helen and Doc were married on April 14, 1951 in Moville, Iowa and were married for 71 years. They lived in Elmwood, Illinois for two years where Doc practiced veterinarian medicine and Helen worked at the Farmers State Bank.

Doc and Helen moved to Moville in 1953, founded the veterinary practice and started Maxwell Farms. One of their North farms was part of the Louisiana Purchase in 1860 and is an lowa State Legacy farm. Helen was instrumental in helping manage and grow the businesses. Three boys and one girl were born to the Maxwell’s: Stee, Chantry, Tad and Reed. Helen was above the curve on organization and planning and she and Doc made sure the family enjoyed sports and scouting, with all three boys attaining the Eagle Scout Award and Chantry attained high ratings in Girl Scouts. Helen’s organizational skills allowed the family to be involved in extracurricular activities at school, church, numerous pets, farm work, camping, traveling and entertaining foreign visitors. The whole family helped in the veterinary practice and on the farms, starting at a very young age. Repurpose, reduce and recycle was instilled in Helen as a way of life, garnered from growing up through the depression which she imparted to her children.

Helen loved children and had a lifelong interest in child development. She was a preschool class teacher for the United Methodist Church for over 20 years. She continued her formal degree by taking additional classes in Montessori schooling and receiving her endorsement, as well as continued lifelong learning in the field.

Helen and Doc always had an interest in traveling, in order to broaden their worldview and experience other cultures. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and the world, visiting all 50 states and 125 countries. Helen was an eclectic reader, a wonderful cook and enjoyed planning the family’s travels and enhancing their home.

Helen’s activities included being a member of the Sioux City YWCA Advisory Board, Planned Parenthood Board, Sunday School and Bible School teacher, Boy Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, Women’s Club, lowa State University Legislative Contact Program, Pi Beta Phi Alumni Club, Terrace Hill Society, Salisbury House Foundation and the Auxiliaries of the Veterinary Medical Association, St. Luke’s Hospital, Abu Bekr and Eastern Star. The family supported numerous community initiatives and activities, including the Maxwell Memorial Remembrance Park, the Masonic Lodge, the E.E. and Helen Maxwell Family Scholarship Fund for Woodbury Central graduating seniors, Moville Medical Clinic and World Food Prize Hall of Laureates.

Helen and Doc spent their lives committing personal time, resources and money to varied organizations. Helen lived the motto of making her community and the world a better place and giving back. She loved and appreciated her Moville community, the peacefulness of small-town life and the numerous opportunities to observe and be around wildlife.

Devoted Iowa State University graduates, Doc and Helen were members of the President’s Circle of the Order of the Knoll at ISU. Helen was a member of the College of Family and Consumer Sciences’ Ring of Life-Giving Society and supported the Child Development Library at lowa State University. Both were active in the Iowa State University Alumni Association and the lowa State University Achievement Fund Drive for the College of Veterinary Medicine. Helen and Doc were strong supporters of the Cyclone football program, were season ticket holders for almost 50 years and were the 1977 ISU Parents of the Year.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, (Doc)-Dr. Earl Edward Maxwell; her parents, Helen Louise Logan and Charles Wilbur Logan; sister, Dorothy Schenk and brother-in-law, Robert Schenk; brothers, Howard, Charles and Bob Logan; parents-in-law, Amelia Louisa and John Andrew Maxwell; sisters-in-law IJ Logan; Virginia Green, brother-in-aw, Jim Green; brothers-in-law John and Lavern Maxwell.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Stee (Barb) Maxwell of Moville, Chantry DeVries of Des Moines, Tad Maxwell of Moville, Reed (Maggie) Maxwell of Moville; grandchild Charles (Cayce) DeVries, great-grandchildren Fallynn and Charley DeVries; grandchild Petra (Jon) Stout and grandchild Huston DeVries all of Des Moines; grandchildren Dr. Andrea Maxwell of Milwaukee, WI and Erin Maxwell of London, England; grandchild Matthew (Alanna) Maxwell, great-grandchildren Michael, Sarah and Wynonna Maxwell of Kingsley, lowa and grandchild Maria Maxwell of Moville; sisters-in-law Carol Logan of Moville and Jeanne Maxwell of Evergreen Colorado. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their extended families in Iowa, Colorado, Texas, Minnesota, Montana and Arizona.