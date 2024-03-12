Robert (Bob) Powell

Robert (Bob) Vernon Powell, 91, of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away the afternoon of Tuesday, March 5th at his home, surrounded by family after a 3+ years battle with cancer.

Services will be held at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA on Saturday, March 16th with visitation from 9:00am-11:00am. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the K-P Scholarship Fund for students entering into the medical or veterinary sciences. Condolences to the family may be directed to markandtami@rohdefh.com.

He was born July 5, 1932, to Vernon and Theresa Powell in Reading, Pennsylvania. In 1944 the family moved to Chicago, Ill, where his dad, Vernon, attended Bethany Seminary Bible School. Bob would become an accomplished stickball player while helping his dad deliver ice on the south side of Chicago. His love of rocks, minerals, fossils, and all things science was cultivated during many visits to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

In 1946 the family moved to Kingsley, IA where his dad joined the Church of the Brethren as their minister. Bob graduated from Kingsley High School in 1950. He attended McPherson College in McPherson, KS during which time he was a starting offensive lineman on their only undefeated football team. After graduating in 1954 with a B.S. degree, Bob was accepted into Medical school at the University of Iowa. He received his M.D. degree in 1958 in Family Practice.

Bob married Phyllis Channer on August 14th, 1955 after Phyllis graduated from the University of Iowa School of Nursing. In 1959, after a year’s internship in St. Paul, Minnesota, he and Phyllis moved to Kingsley, Iowa to begin a family practice clinic. Bob was joined in medical practice by Charles Hamm, M.D., and Donald Smutzer, P.A. They formed a medical group which continues today in the surrounding communities including spearheading the Emergency Medicine program in Sioux City, IA. He had a love for teaching including mentoring medical students, Physician’s Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners from various Universities.

He and Phyllis were very involved in the community of Kingsley while raising their 5 children(Bill, Pam, Dani, Cindy, and Paul). Church and school education were always paramount. Camping, travel, college education, athletic events, open mindedness, music, and loving one another regardless of their belief system.

Bob and Phyl spent many trips together with college groups. Through the years they were chaperones for students to Central American jungle areas, Africa, Greece, Italy, Ethiopia, Japan, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and Peru. Their canoe trips to the Boundary Waters with family and friends were especially memorable. Together they enjoyed fishing, tennis, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, skiing, swimming, scuba diving, and exploring the great outdoors. Bob’s childhood experience at the Chicago museums sparked an interest in rocks, minerals, and fossils that continued for more than 70 years. He and Phyl loved to share their travel experiences and love of geology with local grade schools and welcomed people into their home to share their collection.

Bob was generous in giving his time to many boards and organizations. He was a McPherson College trustee for 20 years and served on the Siouxland Cancer Society Foundation Board and Siouxland Mental Health Foundation Board. He was a longtime member of the Siouxland Gem and Mineral Society and did volunteer work for Faith In Action, Hospice, and the Kingsley School and Community.

Bob is survived by his wife, Phyllis; a sister – Debbie Schnepp (Cutler, IN); 5 children – Bill (Linda) Powell (Dakota Dunes, SD), Pam (Doug) Gamble (Rockford, IA), Paul (Tony) Halstead (Denver, CO), Dani (Jeff) Crist (McPherson, KS), and Cindy Powell Inman (Kingsley, IA);12 grandchildren (Jaclyn & Ryan Powell; Ty, Miranda, Jacob, & Christian Gamble; Callie, Jamie, & Brady Crist; Robert & Austin Powell; Jessi Inman); and16 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon & Theresa, a sister, Ann, and brothers Duane, and Jack.