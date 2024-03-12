Scott Hunwardsen

Scott A. Hunwardsen, 55, of Correction-ville, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 3:00 PM at the Sunnybrook Community Church of Sioux City. Burial was at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Scott A Hunwardsen was born June 19, 1968 in Sioux City, IA to Steve and Sharon (Perkins) Hunwardsen. He graduated from Eastwood High School, where he was a great all around athlete and forever holds the record for Eastwood Raiders Quarterback passing yards.

Scott was united in marriage to Kathy Bottjen on November 3rd, 1991 at Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville. To this union two daughters were born, Brittany and Ashley. Nothing made Scott more proud than being a husband and dad to his girls.

In 1986, right after high school, Scott went to work for his Uncle Al at Irving F. Jensen. Scott worked his way up and became Superintendent. In 2005, Knife River acquired Irving F. Jensen where Scott continued as Superintendent along with being the Project Manager. While running three crews and managing jobs, Scott never fell short of knowing how to lead a team with confidence and respect.

Although working hard took him on the road, looking back, the girls don’t have a memory without him in it. He always made sure he was present and supported his family. This continued on into the last few years as his two girls have built successful businesses that Scott couldn’t have been more proud of. Which had recently turned into him no longer being referred to as Scott, but, The Punchy Flare and Western T Brand’s Dad.

Scott was baptized and confirmed into Christian faith. He served as a trustee at Grace Lutheran Church in Correctionville. Scott and his family later began attending Sunnybrook Church. Scott will be remembered as a man of faith who was the stronghold of his family. Being a family man was Scott’s first priority, but he also loved snowmobiling, working outside in his yard and shop, keeping up with NASCAR and sports, and grilling for his family. Scott was always looking forward to Friday night, it meant taking his wife, girls, and their significant others out for supper and sharing laughs and stories. Scott loved being the caretaker for his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy Hunwardsen; daughters, Brittany (Andrew Volkert) Hunwardsen, Ashley (Seth Schumacher) Hunwardsen of Correctionville, IA; father, Steve Hunwardsen; brother, Shane (Amber) Hunwardsen; niece, Brooke (AJ) Nitzschke; nephew, Tyler Hunwardsen; sisters-in-law, Karen (Bill) Smith, Shirlene (Vernon) Wright, Barbara (Michael) Bundy and Sandy Bottjen. Scott is survived by many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends and coworkers.

In death Scott was preceded by his mother, Sharon Hunwardsen; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Lucille Perkins; paternal grandparents, Junior and Betty Hunwardsen; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Betty Bottjen; three uncles, Al (Wiggs) Meyer, Doug Thompson and Gary Caskey; brother-in-law Bob Bottjen; and nephew David Brown.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com