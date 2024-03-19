Cassius “Cash” Howe, 75 of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, IA.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 18 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA.

Cash was born to Nyle and Marian (Jenkinson) Howe of Marathon, IA. As a young man Cash learned his work ethic, hunting, and love for sports from his father. His artwork, cooking, and humor from his mother, and patience from his younger sister Corey. As a teenager Cash was renowned for his baseball skills, especially as a pitcher, which led him to trying out for the Chicago White Sox and playing ball at Wayne State College.

In 1971, Cash moved to Kingsley, IA where he taught Industrial Technologies andcoached baseball, ultimately retiring in 2008 after an incredible 37-year career. During that career Cash touched the lives of countless students with his content knowledge, attention to detail, and craftsmanship. Cash was named a Who’s Who in Teaching, his baseball teams set many records for Kingsley-Pierson, and he won the Iowa Games in Bench Press three times.

Even more Cash inspired so many students with his strength, kindness, humor, and passion of standing up for what is right, no matter the cost. Outside the classroom, Cash found solace and joy through his morning coffee group, casting fishing line at Linn’s pond, hunting for another record deer at his cabin near Westfield, pulling into a camp ground for a weekend, and tending his garden to make spicy salsa.

However, one of Cash’s favorite things was his gift for making others smile and laugh. His legendary stories coupled with his charming personality allowed for many coffee table talks which always guaranteed a smile and a chuckle.

Cash’s greatest joy was his family. Cash loved spending time with his wife Sharon, children Lance, Tanya and Justin, stepdaughter Becky, and his 15 grandchildren.

From his silly faces and voices to his trademark potato soup, Cash was a husband, dad, brother, uncle, and grandpa who made lasting impacts in the lives of others.

Cash is celebrated by his wife Sharon of Kingsley, IA. His son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Jenny Howe of Kingsley, IA and their children Jackson, Jorja, Landon and Julia; daughter and son-in-law Tanya and Britton Van Marel of Mount Pleasant, SC and their children Nash, Nahla, Kaylee Vester, Wesley Galles and Halle Galles; son and daughter-in-law Justin and Jenna Howe of Olathe, KS and their children Ryder, Dailey, and Wyatt; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law Becky and John LaFleur of Sioux City, IA and their children Alison, Lindsay, and Cooper; sister and brother-in-law Corey and Steve Konz of Austin, TX and their children Beau, Kassie, and Breanna.

Cash was preceded in death by his parents.