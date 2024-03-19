Duane LeRoy Twite, 75, of Correctionville, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023 at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s of Sioux City after a short battle with cancer.

Services will be held at a later date. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Duane was born May 15, 1948 in Vermillion, South Dakota to Lewis and Juanita (Ofstad) Twite. He was raised on a farm in rural Beresford, South Dakota. Duane was baptized and confirmed at Dalesburg Lutheran Church. He attended school until 8th grade at rural Newdale School and graduated from Beresford High School in 1966.

After high school Duane joined the United States Army and served from 1968-1970. While serving in the Vietnam War he was awarded two purple hearts. He was a member of the Correctionville American Legion Mumford-Mood #9.

Duane worked for Dixon Construction Co. in Correctionville for 30 years as a crane operator for the bridge crew.

He was united in marriage to Vicki Steffen on May 15, 2015. They lived in Correctionville and continued to live there after his retirement.

Duane was born to be a cowboy. He loved horses from an early age and rode his horse to the country school on most days. He enjoyed raising and training horses, ‘shoeing’ horses, and rode in the local rodeos. In his later years, he and Vicki enjoyed giving rides to people of Correctionville in a horse drawn wagon.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki; sons, John and Joshua (Sadie); daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Austin and Barb (Merle) Nelson; and many other relatives and friends.

His was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronnie.