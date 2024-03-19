Marilyn Marx passed away on February 7, 2024.

Marilyn (Smith) was born on July 1, 1935, to a farming family in Nebraska. She was the third of four children. The family later moved to Iowa where she attended Lawton High School and was a cheerleader. She graduated first in her class in 1952.

After high school, Marilyn graduated from Edwards Business Institute and then worked at the Livestock National Bank in Sioux City and at Home Federal Savings and Loan Association, also in Sioux City, Iowa.

In 1958 Marilyn moved to New York City where she worked at Macy’s Department Store while she was training to be a flight attendant. Marilyn worked as a flight attendant for Trans Caribbean Airlines in New York in 1958 for 5 months. Her flights included trips to Frankfurt Germany, San Juan Island, Newfoundland Canada, Shannon Ireland, Copenhagen Denmark, Oslo Norway, Paris France, and Manchester England. One of her highlights was attending the 1958 World’s Fair in Brussels Belgium.

After being laid off from Trans Caribbean, Marilyn moved to Minneapolis and earned her wings for Northwest Orient Airlines. She flew for Northwest from 1959 to 1965 where she frequently traveled around the United States and to Tokyo Japan. In 1964 she drove across the country in her blue VW bug to live in Seattle, Washington where she met Jack Marx. They were engaged that same year in November. They were married in Lawton, Iowa in May of 1965. They settled in Tukwila, Washington. She had three children including twins.

Marilyn and Jack enjoyed square dancing and round dancing. Marilyn sewed her own square dance dresses. She also made color coordinated clothes for her children. After her children grew up she spent her time traveling with her husband Jack. They spent winters in Surprise Arizona. Marilyn also loved gardening and tending to her beautiful roses.

Marilyn liked spending time with her family and especially attending sports events for her grandson Jordan. Marilyn was known as a kind, loving person who always had a smile on her face.

Marilyn was a life-long Christian Scientist and was active in her local church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Marx and daughter Mari Lea (Marx) Vela. She is survived by children Linda (Marx) Coppa, Linda’s husband Mark, John Marx, his wife Dorsey Marx, and grandson Jordan Marx.