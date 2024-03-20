Correctionville Public Hearing Notices

Correctionville City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing to sell the 1997 Ford and 2005 Chevy K1500 by sealed bids on April 8, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall, City of Correctionville, Iowa:

Sealed bids must be delivered to the City Clerk of Correctionville before 4:30 p.m. on April 8, 2024.

If anyone desires to inspect the vehicles or have questions regarding the vehicles please contact the City Clerk of Correctionville.

At the hearing the bids shall be opened and anyone present may increase their sealed bids at said hearing.

The City Council will act on the sealed bids at that time. The property shall be sold “as is” and with no warranties.

The City of Correctionville reserves the right to reject all bids.

/s/ Ken Bauer

Ken Bauer, Mayor

/s/ April Putzier

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2024

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AND DISBURSEMENT AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $875,000 WATER REVENUE CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, AND THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE AUTHORIZATION AND ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 8th day of April, 2024, at 7 o’clock P.M., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville, Iowa, City of Correctionville, Iowa, at which meeting the Council proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City and the Iowa Finance Authority, and the issuance to the Iowa Finance Authority of not to exceed $875,000 Water Revenue Capital Loan Notes to evidence the obligations of the City under said Loan and Disbursement Agreement, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extending, remodeling, improving, repairing and equipping all or part of the Municipal Water System, including a new well (#3), new water treatment plant, water meters, and water tower mixer. The Notes will not constitute general obligations or be payable in any manner by taxation, but will be payable from and secured by the Net Revenues of the Municipal Water System.

The proceeds of the Water Revenue Capital Loan Notes may be applied to pay project costs directly or to pay interim financing which the City will issue in anticipation of the future receipt of funds or Note proceeds applicable to the foregoing project and purpose.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the City, to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of said Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the issuance of Notes or will abandon the proposal to issue the Notes.

This Notice is given by order of the Council of City of Correctionville, Iowa, as provided by Sections 384.24A and 384.83 of the City Code of Iowa, as amended.

Dated this 13th day of March, 2024.

/s/ April Putzier

City Clerk, City of Correctionville, State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2024