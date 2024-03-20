Moville Legal Notice to Vacate Property

Moville City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Moville shall hold a public hearing on April 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moville Council Chambers, City Hall, 21 W. Main Street, Moville, Iowa 51039, to vacate the following described property:

All that Part of the former City Street right-of-way lying southerly of Lucas Second Subdivision Block 1 and northerly of the northerly right-of-way line of the relocated Frontage Road in the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the southeast corner of Lot 13 of Lucas Second Subdivision Block 1; thence southerly along the westerly alley right-of-way line extended southerly on an assumed bearing of S00°01’06”W (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 84.58 feet to a point on the northerly right-of-way line of the relocated Frontage Road; thence S89°01’14”W along said northerly right-of-way line for a distance of 139.15; thence northwesterly along a curve to the right, concave northeasterly, having a radius of 467.00 feet and a central angle of 03°09’15” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of N89°24’08”W for a chord distance of 25.71 feet to a point on the easterly right-of-way line of Second Street extended southerly; thence N00°00’12”W along said easterly right-of-way line for a distance of 170.81 feet; thence southeasterly along a curve to the left, concave northeasterly, having a radius of 60.00 feet and a central angle of 77°46’06” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of S38°53’15”E for a chord distance of 75.33 feet; thence S77°46’18”E along the southerly line of said Lot 13 for a distance of 120.31 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 13 and the Point of Beginning.

Said described parcel contains 17,574 square feet.

Said parcel being subject to all easements and right-of-ways of record.

and to transfer said property to the adjacent land owner The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa for one dollar.

Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation and transfer. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation and transfer.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2024.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Scott Linden

Scott Linden, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Michaela Peterson

Michaela Peterson, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2024