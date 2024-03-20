| logout
Pierson Public Hearing Notice
Pierson City Council
PIERSON, IOWA PUBLIC HEARING
To be held at the
Pierson City Council Chambers
201 Main St Pierson IA 51048
Wednesday, April 10th — 7 PM
The Pierson City Council has received a notice from New Cooperative Inc. to approve an anhydrous ammonia storage and pumping facility at 520 Front St. Pierson IA 51048. Anyone interested in this matter may be present at the time and place noted above to be heard thereon.
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 21, 2024