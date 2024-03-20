Pierson Public Hearing Notice

Pierson City Council

PIERSON, IOWA PUBLIC HEARING

To be held at the

Pierson City Council Chambers

201 Main St Pierson IA 51048

Wednesday, April 10th — 7 PM

The Pierson City Council has received a notice from New Cooperative Inc. to approve an anhydrous ammonia storage and pumping facility at 520 Front St. Pierson IA 51048. Anyone interested in this matter may be present at the time and place noted above to be heard thereon.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2024