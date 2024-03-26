In loving memory of Joan, whose boundless love and compassionate spirit touched the lives of many.

Joan Elizabeth Robbins was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Joan was involved in a severe motor vehicle accident on March 5th, 2024. She passed away due to injuries sustained from the accident on March 19th, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Joan was born to Lowell and Ruth Goodburn on October 26, 1957 in Ida Grove, IA. She was raised in the Cushing, IA area and graduated from Eastwood (River Valley) high school in 1976. After graduation, she entered the United States Navy where she met her husband Joe Robbins when they were both stationed in Kingsville, Texas. She was honorably discharged on June 23rd, 1980, as a Personnelman 3rd class.

Joe and Joan would often share the story of how they met. A friend of Joe’s had arranged a date with two ladies, Lisa and Joan. His friend asked Joe, before he had met either of the women, “Which one do you want?” Joe picked Joan simply because her name started with a J. They were married on June 28th, 1980 in Cushing, IA and made their home in Omaha, NE. They had two children: Douglas and Christine.

Joan was known for her ability to make friends wherever she went, her boisterous laugh, her love of conversation and quality time, and the way she walked through life with a steadfast, selfless love for others. She expressed her personality through a dedication to volunteering, particularly with NICU babies and hospice patients, where she could love unhindered and be a light for others through her presence. Her unwavering commitment to her family and friends, coupled with her fervent generosity, made her the cherished glue that held her loved ones close. Joan’s legacy of love and service will forever be remembered and deeply missed.

Some of Joan’s favorite things included attending Oktoberfest in Iowa’s Amana Colonies for decades, visiting family and friends across the country, always making more friends wherever she went! Joan never missed a birthday for a family member or a friend. Joan could make a treasured family meal of crackers, summer sausage, cheese, and a serious game of Uno, rummy, or “trash” with the grandkids. She was a champion for everyone she met: a baby who needed to be held in the NICU, a person in hospice who needed someone to talk to, a family member and her countless friends. She never failed to be steadfast in her ability to sit and listen without passing judgment.

Her most recent position was at Underwood Hills Early Learning Center as a teacher’s assistant where she worked with many children with special needs. Joan would gush about the children she worked with at the school, the NICU, and the people she met through hospice, often remarking, “I just love them!”

She is survived by her husband, Joe Robbins; son, Douglas Robbins; daughter, Christine Flint, their spouses Lauren Robbins and Brandon Flint; grandchildren, Amerikiss, Kalina, Tristan, and Addie; siblings, Gary, Eric, Mary, and Jody. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Lowell Goodburn, her brother, Carl, and sister, Sharon. To say she will be missed is an understatement, but there is peace in knowing that heaven is a little bit louder.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, March 21, at her beloved church she joined in 1982, St. Michael Lutheran Church. Graveside services with a Navy honor guard were held Friday, March 22, 2024 at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery and Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Micheal Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., Omaha, NE 68164.