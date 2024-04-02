Darinda Jo Ganfield passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville after a 3.5 year battle with cancer.

There will be a coffee visitation on Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 3:30 PM- 4:30 PM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville. A committal service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 3:30 PM at the Cascade Community Cemetery. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Darinda Jo Ganfield was born December 22, 1951 in Paducah, Kentucky. She was the second of five children born to Richard L. and Elaine A. (Oakley) Ganfield. They became known as the “5 D’s.” The family moved back to Dubuque County, lowa in 1955 when Richard took over the family homestead farm between Cascade and Farley. Darinda was raised on the farm and they attended the Cascade Community Presbyterian Church. She attended Hazel Valley and Oak Grove country schools until 3rd grade then attended the old Cascade West Side elementary school. She graduated from Western Dubuque County High School in Epworth, lowa in 1970.

She attended the University of lowa receiving her B.S. degree in 1975. She completed a Medical Technologist program and worked in medical labs in Madison Wisconsin, Galesburg, Illinois, and finally Davenport, lowa. In later years she moved to North Liberty, lowa and attended the Apostolic Christian Church. In 2021 she moved to Correctionville to be near family and attended Grace United Methodist Church.

Darinda was an accomplished artist, played flute, and was a Certified Master Gardner. She received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for her work in teaching adults to read. She enjoyed family gatherings and was over-the-top about Christmas and its decorations and music.

She is survived by her older brother Douglas (Rose) Ganfield of Dumont, IA; younger sisters Debra (Steven) Schueller of Grafton, ND; Denise (Robert) Knaack of Correctionville, IA; sister-in-law Cathy Ganfield of Ankeny, IA; one uncle Dr. Roger (Freda) Ganfield of Guernsey, WY; one aunt Kathy Ganfield of El Paso, TX and numerous nephews, nieces, great -nephews and great-nieces and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a younger brother David L. Ganfield and a nephew Jared Schueller.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff of Correctionville Specialty Care and Care Initiatives Hospice for their care of Darinda in the last months. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com