Elias (Eli) Bainbridge was born on June 18, 1980, and passed away on February 23, 2024.

He was blessed to be in the adoptive home of his wonderful and loving mother, Penny Bainbridge. He was surrounded by friends and family who became a lasting part of his life growing up.

Eli was a life-long resident of Omaha and attended Harrison Elementary, Lewis and Clark Junior High and graduated from Central High School. He wrestled during high school and was involved with every play and musical. He went on to attend McPherson College, Kearney State College, and UNO.

His dedication to the Brethren Faith was the cornerstone of his life. His beliefs led to a two-year commitment to the Brethren Volunteer Service in Washington, D.C. While in Washington, D.C., Eli worked with the Center on Conscience and War. He was currently employed with Brandeis Catering.

Eli was an avid reader and loved to engage in intellectual discussions on any topic. He was a die-hard sports fan and dearly loved his Nebraska football team. He will be greatly missed by family and friends, and remembered for his willingness to help, and gentle kindness to all.

He was predeceased by his dear aunt, Carol Houtart; and survived by his mother, Penny Bainbridge; uncle, Allan Patterson; and many cousins.