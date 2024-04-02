Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — April 8, 2024
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, April 8th, 2024
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
C. FIRST BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for FY 2025 Attachment #6
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
1. School Safety Grant Planning for 2024-2025
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes Attachment #1
C. Financial Summary
Attachment #2
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills Attachment #3
E. Activity Account
Attachment #4
F. School Meal Program Attachment #5
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Enclosure B1
B. Approval of Fall Coaching Contracts for 24-25 Enclosure B2
C. Board Policy Review
Enclosure B3
D. Classified Staff Handbook 24-25 Enclosure B4
E. 2022-2023 Audit Enclosure B5
V. Discussion Items
A. Registration Fees for 2024-2025 School Year Enclosure C1
VI. Reports
A. Principal Reports Enclosure D1
B. Superintendent’s Report Enclosure D2
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators and Designated Person for Asbestos
B. Certified Staff Handbooks
C. Student Handbooks
VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting –2nd Budget Hearing, Monday, April 22, 2024, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
B. Next Regular Meeting- Monday, May 13, 2024, 7:00 PM- in Mapleton
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.
Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 4, 2024