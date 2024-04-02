Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — April 8, 2024

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, April 8th, 2024

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

C. FIRST BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for FY 2025 Attachment #6

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

1. School Safety Grant Planning for 2024-2025

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes Attachment #1

C. Financial Summary

Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills Attachment #3

E. Activity Account

Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Enclosure B1

B. Approval of Fall Coaching Contracts for 24-25 Enclosure B2

C. Board Policy Review

Enclosure B3

D. Classified Staff Handbook 24-25 Enclosure B4

E. 2022-2023 Audit Enclosure B5

V. Discussion Items

A. Registration Fees for 2024-2025 School Year Enclosure C1

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports Enclosure D1

B. Superintendent’s Report Enclosure D2

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators and Designated Person for Asbestos

B. Certified Staff Handbooks

C. Student Handbooks

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting –2nd Budget Hearing, Monday, April 22, 2024, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

B. Next Regular Meeting- Monday, May 13, 2024, 7:00 PM- in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2024