Probate — Mary L. Hansen

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY L. HANSEN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR057135

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Mary L. Hansen, Deceased, who died on or about December 7, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on January 23, 2024, the Last Will and Testament of Mary L. Hansen, deceased, bearing date of March 23, 1981, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Jean Marie Calhoun was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated March 22, 2024.

Jean Marie Calhoun, Executor of Estate

15150 Hennepin RD

Tomah, WI 54660

Ryan D. Beardshear,

ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for Executor

Beardshear Law

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

April 11, 2024

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2024

and Thursday, April 11, 2024